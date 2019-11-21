WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan will be calling WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to the ring on Friday's SmackDown, just days before their title match at WWE Survivor Series.

As noted, Friday's go-home show from Chicago will also feature six-man action with Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali and Shorty G vs. King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Below is WWE's announcement on Bryan and Wyatt appearing for the segment on SmackDown: