WWE has announced that Daniel Bryan will be calling WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to the ring on Friday's SmackDown, just days before their title match at WWE Survivor Series.
As noted, Friday's go-home show from Chicago will also feature six-man action with Roman Reigns, Mustafa Ali and Shorty G vs. King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.
Below is WWE's announcement on Bryan and Wyatt appearing for the segment on SmackDown:
Daniel Bryan summons Bray Wyatt to the ring ahead of Survivor Series showdown
Daniel Bryan is letting him in – what will Bray Wyatt do with the opportunity?
Before the two competitors meet for the Universal Title at WWE's Fall Classic, Bryan summons Wyatt to the ring for a pre-Survivor Series confrontation on Friday Night SmackDown. The rivalry has escalated in recent weeks with the Universal Champion's backstage attack and "Miz TV" disruption, which led to Bryan laying down the title challenge.
Will Bryan send a message before the Survivor Series showdown? Can Wyatt's mind games get his adversary back into a "Yes!" state of mind? Catch the confrontation on SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX.