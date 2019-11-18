Next Monday's WWE RAW episode will feature Humberto Carrillo challenging WWE United States Champion AJ Styles for his title.

Carrillo's title shot was confirmed on tonight's RAW after weeks of feuding between the two. Styles has two recent TV wins over Humberto, but Humberto has pinned him in a multi-man match. The recent 2019 Crown Jewel event saw Humberto win a 20-man Battle Royal for the chance to challenge AJ later on in the card. AJ retained his title in that match.

Humberto will get his title shot from AJ just one night after AJ does battle in the non-title Triple Threat at Survivor Series with WWE NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Next Monday's post-Survivor Series edition of RAW will take place at the Allstate Arena near Chicago, and will also feature fallout from the pay-per-view.