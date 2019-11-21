Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish suffered nose and facial lacerations during the win over The Revival. Fish will have to follow up with a plastic surgeon but he's expected to be cleared for "Takeover: WarGames 2019" and Survivor Series this weekend

* Wesley Blake of The Forgotten Sons suffered facial lacerations during the non-title loss to RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders. He will follow up with a doctor and is not expected to miss any ring time

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT Injury Report.