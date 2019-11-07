Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* NXT Champion Adam Cole suffered a laceration over his eye during the pre-show attack by The OC

* NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish suffered internal injuries and the loss of an upper incisor (tooth) during the attack from The OC as Luke Gallows sent him face-first into a storage container and chokeslammed him through a table. Fish is listed as "questionable" pending MRI results

* Damian Priest suffered a potential back fracture during the attack from Killian Dain after his loss to Pete Dunne. His status is unknown pending the results of x-rays that were taken

* Dakota Kai may have suffered a sprained knee during her non-title loss to NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler. There is concern over the sprain, on the same knee she previously injured, and Kai's status is listed as "day to day" for now

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT Injury Report.