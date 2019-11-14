Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Mia Yim suffered a nasal fracture during her Ladder Match loss to Io Shirai, after Shirai dropkicked the ladder into her face. That injury will be examined by a plastic surgery. Yim also suffered what were believed to be rib fractures due to the big fall she took at the end of the match. Camp claims she was sent to the Emergency Room for x-rays and based on current information, Yim's status is "day to day"

* Aliyah suffered a nasal fracture and a possible orbital floor fracture after taking the roundhouse kick to the face during her loss to Xia Li. She is not currently medically cleared to compete. We noted earlier that Aliyah told fans on Twitter that she suffered a broken nose

* Camp said there are no status updates on the Superstars who SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley laid out backstage during the show - Candice LeRae, Tegan Nox, Rhea Ripley, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke

* Regarding Johnny Gargano, Camp said it's been confirmed that Gargano is dealing with a cervical strain, a neck injury. Gargano is not currently medically cleared to compete and Camp said they don't know when he will be back

As noted earlier this week, it was reported on WWE Backstage that Gargano won't be medically cleared to compete at "Takeover: WarGames 2019" due to his neck injury, which they are blaming on Finn Balor's attack from three weeks ago. It was reported back in August that Gargano has also been dealing with a knee injury this year. Triple H addressed Gargano's status in early August and confirmed an injury, but didn't give specifics, and indicated that Gargano would be back soon as they were keeping him out of the ring as a precautionary measure, at least for the most part.

Stay tuned for updates on this week's NXT Injury Report.