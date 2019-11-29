Above is the latest WWE NXT Injury Report video with Matt Camp, featuring updates on NXT Superstars from this week's episode.

The following injuries were announced coming out of this week's NXT episode on the USA Network, which are usually part of the storylines for the most part:

* Candice LeRae was diagnosed with oral lacerations to her inner and outer lip after taking the shot to the face from Dakota Kai, using Tegan Nox's knee brace. Stitches were ruled out and she will be ready for in-ring action after a few days of rest

* NXT Tag Team Champion Bobby Fish is currently not medically cleared to compete, and is listed as "day to day" on the injured list. Camp noted that Fish landed awkwardly on partner Kyle O'Reilly after being tossed out of the ring by Keith Lee during Wednesday's successful title defense against Lee and Dominik Dijakovic. It was ruled during the break by a WWE doctor that Fish could not compete, and NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong replaced him. As we've noted, there has been some backstage speculation that Fish may have suffered a concussion, but he was seen walking around backstage at the NXT Arena, and seemed to be OK

