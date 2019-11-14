WWE has just announced Lacey Evans for the women's Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series.
Evans joins Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, and Dana Brooke for the 15-woman Elimination Triple Threat. There's no word yet on who the fifth and final member will be.
The 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place on November 24 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.
Below is the updated Survivor Series card:
WWE Title Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
Non-Title Triple Threat
RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley
Non-Title Triple Threat
RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day
Non-Title Triple Threat
WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman
Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, TBA vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. 5 RAW Superstars TBA