WWE has announced two big matches for Sunday's Starrcade live event special on the WWE Network.

The first match will see Rusev take on Bobby Lashley with a Last Man Standing stipulation. There will also be a Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Asuka & Kairi Sane defending against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch & Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks & SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, and Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross.

Sunday's Starrcade event will take place from the Infinite Energy Center in Duluth, Georgia. WWE noted that the in-arena show will begin at 6:30pm ET. The one-hour WWE Network show will begin at 7pm ET.

Stay tuned as WWE will be announcing more Starrcade matches soon.