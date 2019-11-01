Tonight's WWE SmackDown will not go off as scheduled, according to a new announcement from WWE.

As noted, there were flight issue that are keeping some of the WWE crew in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia following Thursday's Crown Jewel event. WWE has just announced that tonight's SmackDown will feature surprises due to the troubles.

Tonight's SmackDown on FOX will take place from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY, and as usual we will have live coverage at 8pm ET.

Below is WWE's announcement on the special episode and the flight issues:

SmackDown set for surprises with WWE roster delayed returning from Saudi Arabia The WWE roster is delayed in its return from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following a historic performance at yesterday's record-breaking WWE Crown Jewel event. More than 175 Superstars, production crew and employees boarded a 747 charter flight back to the United States on Thursday. After the door closed, due to several aircraft problems including mechanical issues, all passengers sat on the tarmac for more than six hours. With SmackDown set to emanate live from Buffalo, N.Y., several Superstars felt so strongly that they arranged for their own separate charter in order to make it back to the U.S. for the show. Due to unforeseen issues, that charter will not land until after the live broadcast on FOX. The remainder of WWE's Superstars, staff and crew will depart on a charter set to depart Saudi Arabia later tonight. As always with WWE, the show must go on. Live at 8/7 CT on FOX, SmackDown will feature Superstars, such as Daniel Bryan, The Miz, Carmella, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke — plus, additional surprises. For the latest updates on this story and tonight's SmackDown, check back with WWE.com and follow WWE on social media.

As previously noted, WWE announced a line-up for tonight's SmackDown but those matches and have segments have been removed from the preview and website listing. Below is the original line-up, which has been nixed now:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival defend against The New Day

* Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

* Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke and Carmella

* New WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt appears on MizTV with The Miz

Stay tuned for more updates on tonight's SmackDown episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.