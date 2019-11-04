Another big WWE NXT vs. RAW vs. SmackDown match has been announced for the 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.
The non-title match will see NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish of The Undisputed Era take on RAW Tag Team Champions Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder of The Revival.
The 2019 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place on November 24 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. Below is the updated card:
WWE Title Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
Non-Title Triple Threat
RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley
Non-Title Triple Threat
RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival
Don't sleep on this one.#RAW, #SmackDown, and @WWENXT's #TagTeamChampions will do battle at #SurvivorSeries when #TheVikingRaiders, The #UndisputedERA, and #TheRevival collide in a #TripleThreat Match! pic.twitter.com/76Tc2x8ZKf— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 5, 2019