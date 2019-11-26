WWE has announced an NXT Tag Team Championship match for tomorrow's NXT episode on USA Network.

The match announced is Dominik Dijakovic and Keith Lee vs NXT Tag Team Champions Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly.

William Regal commented about tomorrow's match on Twitter. He tweeted, "After an incredible performance by @RealKeithLee and @DijakovicWWE at Survivor Series, tomorrow night they'll continue working as a team as they take on @KORcombat and @theBobbyFish for the NXT Tag Team Championships on NXT!"

Dominik Dijakovic also tweeted, "THE MONSTARS ARE BACK."

Below you can read their tweets:

After an incredible performance by @RealKeithLee and @DijakovicWWE at Survivor Series, tomorrow night they'll continue working as a team as they take on @KORcombat and @theBobbyFish for the NXT Tag Team Championships on NXT! — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) November 27, 2019