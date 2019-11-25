WWE has officially announced the Worlds Collide 2020 event for Royal Rumble weekend.

The event will take place on Saturday, January 25, 2020, the night before the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Worlds Collide will air live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on the WWE Network.

The theme of the event will be WWE NXT vs. NXT UK. Superstars announced as of this writing are NXT Champion Adam Cole, WWE UK Champion WALTER, NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray, NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler, The Undisputed Era, Imperium, and others.

Tickets for Worlds Collide 2020 go on sale next Friday, December 6 at 10am.

Triple H tweeted a promo for the event and wrote, "What will happen when @WWENXT battles @NXTUK? Worlds. Will. Collide. #WorldsCollide @ToyotaCenter Saturday, January 25th during #RoyalRumble weekend LIVE on @WWENetwork... Tickets go on sale next Friday, December 6th at 10am CT at https://NXTTickets.com! #WeAreNXT"

Below is WWE's full announcement on Worlds Collide 2020 along with Triple H's tweet: