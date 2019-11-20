Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 180,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 80% from last week's 100,000 viewers. It was expected that this week's viewership would jump due to CM Punk joining the cast at the end of last week's episode.

This week's episode ranked #104 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is the first time the show has made the Cable Top 150.

Below is our 2019 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

October 15 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating (special preview)

October 25 Episode: 426,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating (special preview)

November 5 Episode: 49,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating (official premiere)

November 12 Episode: 100,000 viewers

November 19 Episode: 180,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating

November 26 Episode: