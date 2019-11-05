- This week's WWE RAW saw RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders win a squash match over two enhancement talents billed as The East Hampton Polo Boys. They were played by WrestlePro talents Nikos Rikos and Bobby Wayward. Above is video from the match.

- WWE NXT UK Superstar Alexander Wolfe turns 33 years old today.

- The official premiere of the weekly WWE Backstage studio show will air tonight at 11pm ET on FS1. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be joining the hosts, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Fans are being asked to submit questions to Renee for tonight's show. Fans can submit their questions on Twitter with the #WWEBackstage hashtag, and they may be featured on tonight's show.

Renee tweeted with the following promo, "Give me your best questions!! Make em good [OK hand sign emoji] #WWEBackstage"

Stay tuned for notes from tonight's Backstage show.