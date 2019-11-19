Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of tonight's WWE Backstage on FS1, featuring CM Punk joining the panel. Coverage will begin at 11 pm ET.

Also on tonight's show: David Arquette will be involved in a "promo school" segment, and Ember Moon is making an appearance.

- CM Punk speaks with Renee Young for a moment, says the money hit his bank account and he has plenty to talk about.

- Ember Moon joins Renee Young, Booker T, and Paige. Says she's out indefinitely with torn Achilles.

- The panel looks back at this week's top stories, mostly looking at the brands fighting before this Sunday's Survivor Series.

- CM Punk has a one-on-one with Renee Young. We see clips of his surprise appearance at the end of last week's show. Young asks Punk what brought him back into wrestling, he said this job on the show didn't exist that long ago and when the idea was pitched to him, he didn't react negatively, and felt like it could be interesting. Punk says he hasn't talked to anyone in WWE, it's a Punk - FOX thing, making it an interesting dynamic. Says fans want someone who can tell it like it is, doesn't have any ties to WWE and will be honest with his responses towards the product.

CM Punk says he hasn't talked with anyone from WWE. It's strictly him and FOX, making it an interesting dynamic where he can be critical of WWE. He believes the fans want someone who doesn't have any ties to WWE and will be honest. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/vV6VhyRseK — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) November 20, 2019

Punk says he still has butterflies as we see clips from last week's appearance. He notes that it's a good thing though. Notes he has a very small circle now and maybe 10-12 people knew about his appearance. They look back at the reactions from last week's panel when he showed up (only Young knew about it). Punk says he thought about doing a Shockmaster entrance, but didn't go with it. Punk says he likes being able to pick and chose with people he can work with, and not work with jerks. Punk says Jim Ross texted him right after his appearance.

"It's been so long since anything related has made me feel anything." - @CMPunk on his shocking return last week on #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/mIV2Wrb9Ce — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 20, 2019

Young asks if Punk could potentially show up at a Royal Rumble, he basically says "never say never," but there's a lot of hurdles to clear and bridges to be built before he could do something like that. Punk says he sees some bright spots in wrestling, he likes where the women have gone, doesn't feel like they need a label though, keep it more organic. Punk has a soft spot for NXT, knows the struggle of working his way up, feels like the roster is "less tainted."

CM Punk says he hasn't talked with anyone from WWE. It's strictly him and FOX, making it an interesting dynamic where he can be critical of WWE. He believes the fans want someone who doesn't have any ties to WWE and will be honest. #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/vV6VhyRseK — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) November 20, 2019

- David Arquette is here for "Promo School" with Booker T. It is mentioned Arquette is an "indie darling," Punk notes he is a wrestler. Arquette says he was the WCW Champion before Booker T, goes after Booker's wife and mentions they met on the set of Ready to Rumble. He then says some stuff to CM Punk (who is a judge...) and brings up Punk's rough MMA run. Got kind of weird after that. He ends up getting a D+, F- (Punk), C-, and C.

Booker T calls Aquette comes in with jacket like it was 1980, so he's gonna call him Tito (from the Jackson 5). Booker T mentions Arquette had a few good movies, but everything lately has been straight to DVD. Booker T talks about Arquette being a big part of why he was WCW Champion, referencing conversations they had back in WCW, ends up being fairly nice to Arquette. Judges aren't sure what happened with that promo either as we go to break.

- We see a clip of boxer Deontay Wilder saying he wouldn't turn down a WWE appearance if it came along.

- CM Punk, Paige, Booker T, and Renee Young look at the feud between King Corbin's SmackDown segment that brought out "Big Dog" mascot. Punk says a segment like that will make him reconsider doing WWE Backstage. Punk says he thought it was "garbage" and he needs to learn more about Corbin, but that was a bad start. He gets Paige to even give the segment a thumbs down. They preview some of the upcoming Survivor Series matches. Paige hopes Bayley gets to showcase what she can do, the panels feel like she'll pick up the win. Punk talks Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio, feels like it "could be great" and the Chicago crowd could help elevate the match.

They move to Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan, Booker T says he feels like Bryan is the perfect match-up for Wyatt. Punk says the "blue title" (WWE Universal Champioship) is "stupid." He keeps looking over to Paige when he's being negative, trying to get her to agree with him. She's laughing it off and say he's trying to stir the pot.

- Since Punk's return, he received some messages from Bray Wyatt and Seth Rollins. Clips of fans talking about Punk's return, some wanting him to wrestle Seth Rollins or AJ Styles. Renee mentions how Seth Rollins wrote "Fight me CM Punk" on Twitter. Punk says he isn't looking to shoot angles on the show, doesn't think Rollins should tweet, just delete it, it's not doing Rollins any favors. Renee brought up The Shield and Punk responds, "The Shield guys...who's your favorite?" Renee laughed and said she liked them all.