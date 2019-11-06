The official WWE Backstage premiere on FS1 drew just 49,000 viewers last night at 11pm ET, according to an update from Showbuzz Daily.

We noted before that viewership wasn't released because the show didn't make the Cable Top 150 list. Showbuzz Daily released an update and noted that Backstage also drew an 0.02 cable rating in the 18-49 demographic.

College Football topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.97 rating in the 18-49 demo, but just 2.759 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the night in viewership with 3.596 million viewers, but ranked just #9 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.33 rating in the key demo.

The bottom 12 shows on the Cable Top 150 drew between 93,000 and 230,000 viewers with 0.04 ratings, but none of those were in the 11pm hour. Caso Cerrado on Universo ranked #150 with 93,000 viewers.

The first WWE Backstage preview show aired on Tuesday, October 15 at 8:13pm, following a MLB playoff game, and drew 597,000 viewers on FS1, ranking #25 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.20 cable rating in the 18-49 demographic. The second Backstage preview show aired on FS1 following the October 25 SmackDown episode, which also aired on FS1. That episode drew 426,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo.