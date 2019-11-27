Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage on FS1 at 11pm ET drew 121,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 33% from last week's 180,000 viewers, which was the first show to feature an advertised appearance by analyst CM Punk.

This week's episode ranked #125 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from last week's show, which ranked #104 with a 0.10 rating. Last week was the first time the show made the Cable Top 150.

Punk did not appear on this week's episode, which was made clear before the show hit the air, but Triple H was the featured guest. He called in live from the WWE Performance Center, but was not in-studio in Los Angeles.

Below is our 2019 Backstage Viewership Tracker:

October 15 Episode: 597,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating (special preview)

October 25 Episode: 426,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating (special preview)

November 5 Episode: 49,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating (official premiere)

November 12 Episode: 100,000 viewers

November 19 Episode: 180,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating

November 26 Episode: 121,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating

December 3 Episode: