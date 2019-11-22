There will be no new WWE 205 Live episode airing on the WWE Network tonight.

WWE just announced that there will be no 205 Live episode airing from the Allstate Arena near Chicago after tonight's SmackDown goes off the air. An encore airing of this week's WWE NXT episode will air at 10pm ET instead.

"The scheduled airing of 205 Live will not take place tonight. Tune into @WWENetwork right after #SmackDown for an encore presentation of @WWENXT," WWE tweeted.

The future of WWE 205 Live has been up in the air as of late. The show was moved to Friday nights to go along with SmackDown moving to FOX Friday nights, but there has been at least some talk of doing away with the show altogether. The WWE Cruiserweight Title was recently re-branded as the NXT Cruiserweight Title, and is currently held by Lio Rush, while the NXT creative team started booking the all-cruiserweight brand.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of WWE 205 Live. Below is WWE's full tweet: