WWE changed the finish to last night's non-title RAW match between WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors and the team of Charlotte Flair & Natalya.

There's no word yet on why the finish was changed, but Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plan had Asuka and Kairi Sane getting the win. The actual finish saw Asuka tap out to Natalya's Sharpshooter.

There was speculation that Natalya may have got the win to keep momentum going from her win over Lacey Evans at WWE Crown Jewel, and the media attention she's had in the past few days. There's also speculation on Flair and Natalya getting a title shot from Asuka and Sane soon. This was their second win in the past month as they also defeated The IIconics on the October 28 RAW episode.

Stay tuned for updates on Flair and Natalya, and the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles chase.