As noted, the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota is advertising the following matches for the December 15 WWE TLC pay-per-view - Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley in a singles match, Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin in a TLC Match, and the first-ever Women's TLC Tag Team Match with Asuka and Kairi Sane defending their WWE Women's Tag Team Titles against Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Despite the advertising WWE sent to the arena, the stipulation for Reigns vs. Corbin has not been finalized. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a Dog Collar Match stipulation has also been discussed.

Regarding the card for the November 24 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Rusev vs. Lashley was moved from there to TLC because of the feeling that the show is already overloaded because of the 15-person Elimination Matches with WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown teams, that in theory would have to go 10 to 14 falls each, with at least some quick eliminations. Current plans call for Rusev vs. Lashley to be a non-stipulation match at TLC.

While the stipulation for Reigns vs. Corbin at TLC may change from what the arena announced, word is that these three matches advertised are scheduled to be the main matches on that show.

There's no word yet on participants for the Team NXT men's Triple Threat but NXT Champion Adam Cole will likely be the Captain since he's not booked for any other matches that night. Team RAW will feature Captain Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre, while Team SmackDown will feature Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Mustafa Ali, King Baron Corbin and Braun Strowman. G and Ali could lose their spots to Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler on Friday's SmackDown as they go at it in a tag team match with their spots on the line.

As noted earlier, Daniel Bryan vs. WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt is planned for Survivor Series and should be made official soon. Bryan is scheduled for a MizTV segment with The Miz on Friday's SmackDown, and Wyatt is scheduled to appear live during the show. It's possible they do an angle to make the match official. The Miz was at one point scheduled to challenge The Fiend, as they are working upcoming live events together as well, but that match was nixed due issues related to the Saudi Arabia travel debacle.

In an update on Survivor Series tickets, the event is sold out as of this writing, with the exception of seats priced higher than $250. Prices on the secondary market have dropped some, but they're still high at $90 for entry level and around 950 seats out. The Allstate Arena will be set up for around 12,000 fans that night.

The current WWE Survivor Series card looks like this:

WWE Title Match

Rey Mysterio vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

Not officially announced.

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Non-Title Triple Threat

RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day

Non-Title Triple Threat

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Men's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre vs. Captain NXT Champion Adam Cole (not confirmed) and 4 NXT Superstars TBA vs. Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman

Women's Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Captain Sasha Banks, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, TBA vs. 5 NXT Superstars TBA vs. 5 RAW Superstars TBA

