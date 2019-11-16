- This week's WWE SmackDown episode saw Heavy Machinery win a squash match over enhancement talents Kevin Tibbs and Kip Stevens. Tibbs is a Northeast-based indie wrestler and the current VPW Champion. He also appeared on SmackDown back in September and took a powerbomb from Erick Rowan onto Roman Reigns. Kip is also from the Northeast and goes by the name Francis Kip Stevens on the indies, as Evil Kip or One Tough Nerd. He wrestles for VPW, Prime Time Pro Wrestling, Create-A-Pro, and others. Above is video from their match with Heavy Machinery:

- The dark match before this week's SmackDown from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA saw Cesaro defeat Apollo Crews. Cesaro used a thumb to the eye and a Neutralizer to get the pin.

- As seen below, it was confirmed at this week's SmackDown in Philadelphia that the 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will also take place at the Wells Fargo Center on March 8. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 36. The pre-sale password for Ticketmaster is CHAMBER.