2K and WWE Games have released the first patch to fix some of the issues from WWE 2K20 launch day that led to the "#FixWWE2K20" debacle last week. You can find the details at the end of this post or at this link.

WWE Co-President Michelle Wilson briefly mentioned the WWE 2K20 issues and negative feedback during Thursday's Q3 2019 earnings call with investors. Wilson downplayed the debacle and said feedback had been mixed.

"Finally we continued the evolution of our franchise video game with the launch of WWE 2K20 on October 22 which was developed by Take-Two Interactive," Wilson said in part of her opening statement. (H/T to Fool.com for the transcript) "While the initial feedback on the release has been mixed we believe in the ability of Take-Two Interactive to further develop the game engine enabling new functionality and experiences over time that are critical to driving the game's long-term growth."

Stay tuned for more updates on 2K releasing patches for the video game. Below is the full patch announcement and details: