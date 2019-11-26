WWE filed to trademark the names of two original ECW pay-per-view events on Thursday, November 21.

WWE filed to trademark the "CyberSlam" name and the "Barely Legal" name.

ECW Barely Legal was the inaugural ECW pay-per-view event, held on April 13, 1997 at the legendary ECW Arena in Philadelphia. ECW CyberSlam was a pay-per-view and fan convention that ran from 1996-2000. It was held at the ECW Arena every year, but was held as a two-night event with another show in Queens in 1997.

Below is the trademark use WWE filed for each name with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office):

"Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information"

There's no word yet on why WWE is trademarking the ECW Barely Legal and CyberSlam names, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.