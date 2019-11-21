WWE Games has announced the first significant patch to fix some of the issues that led to the "#FixWWE2K20" debacle on launch date last month.

This isn't the first patch for the WWE 2K20 video game, but this is the first major fix for the issues revealed on launch day. Fans are still using that hashtag today on social media and complaining about how this fix isn't doing what they need t do.

Below are the full patch details announced today:

We have a new patch out for WWE 2K20 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. This patch addresses numerous significant community reported concerns, as well as, general stability and polish improvements. Please see the full details below. General * Addresses reported crashes throughout the game

* Addresses reported opacity issue causing invisible CAS parts

* Addresses reported crash in custom arenas using imported images

* Improvements to sweat

* Addresses reported input settings not saving (PC only) Characters * General improvements to hair and cloth behavior

* Addresses reported concerns with missing hair and cloth throughout the game

* Addresses reported concerns that images may fail to be correctly displayed on the Superstars' attire

* Addresses reported concerns of a crash when using DLC CAS parts for MyPLAYERs

* Addresses reported concerns with allowing male face paint color changes to appear correctly in-game

* Addresses reported concerns with CAS parts that may cause hair to float with certain Superstars

* Addresses reported concerns with assigning locked moves when user previews and selects it inside of Move-Set for MyPLAYER

* Addresses reported concerns that CAS T-shirt logos may appear incorrectly in-game Universe Mode * Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur when selecting a save slot

* Enabled importing Roster and other settings when creating a new Universe save

* Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur when loading into match for the first time with several creations

* Addresses reported concerns with 6-man tag match

* Addresses reported concerns that a crash my occur when simulating to WrestleMania Gameplay * Improvements to strike aiming and dash strikes

* Addresses reported concerns with soft lock-in pin mini-game after performing certain moves Online * Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur in Road to Glory when using DLC CAS parts

* Addresses reported concerns that a crash may occur when downloading Superstars with custom images

* Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that images may fail to display correctly in Custom Arenas

* Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns of a white texture issue that may occur in downloaded arenas

* Community Creations: Addresses reported concerns that may occur when downloading custom shows with custom arenas and logos