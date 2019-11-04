WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will be making a cameo appearance on ABC comedy series The Goldbergs this Wednesday night at 8pm ET.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Carlito Colon will also be appearing on the show with The Hulkster, according to PWInsider.

Below is the full synopsis for the episode:

"Murray decides to buy WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam, but he buys fake tickets so they can't get in. Meanwhile, Beverly forms her own neighborhood watch group when the Frentas decide neighbor Jane Bales will be the Watch Captain and not her. Even though Barry and Adam can't get in, they're still going to get the WrestleMania treatment when Hulk shows up!"

This will not be the first wrestling-themed episode of The Goldbergs, which is set in the 1980s, as show creator Adam Goldberg is said to be a fan of the business. The show is based on his own upbringing in the 80s. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has appeared on the show a few times, and a 2014 episode was dedicated to the memory of WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior.