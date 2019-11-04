WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is scheduled to put his in-ring career on the line at an upcoming Championship Wrestling of Arkansas event.
CWA announced today that Lawler will face Arkansas Heavyweight Champion "The LVR Boy" Matt Riviera at their No Surrender event on January 18, 2020, from the Maumelle Event Center in North Little Rock, AR.
As noted before at this link, CWA is the promotion where WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson appeared earlier this month. Anderson did a run-in during Riviera's match with former WCW star Buff Bagwell, hitting Buff with a Spinebuster. That is the same night where Riviera won a Battle Royal to become the first-ever CWA Arkansas Heavyweight Champion.
Riviera and Lawler have been feuding on the indies for a few years now. Above is a new video package looking at the match.
CWA No Surrender will also feature "The Badstreet Beauty" Miranda Gordy, who is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Terry "Bam Bam" Gordy. She will face Kacee Carlisle. Top international star Davey Boy Smith, Jr. will also be in action, facing Tim Storm.
Below is CWA's full announcement on the event along with a promo:
Championship Wrestling of Arkansas (CWA) has officially announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler has agreed to put his in-ring career on the line against the Arkansas Heavyweight champion, "The LVR Boy" Matt Riviera, Title vs. Career, at CWA's "No Surrender" event at the Maumelle Event Center in North Little Rock, AR on Saturday, January, 18th, 2020.
These two men have been engaged in a war that has lasted nearly 4 years, and has spilled into multiple wrestling promotions all over the Mid-South area, including their infamous Thunderdome Cage Match. At "No Surrender", the war will come to an end resulting in either Matt Riviera losing his treasured Arkansas Heavyweight title, or the final match in the historic wrestling career of Jerry "The King" Lawler.
Also announced for this event, international superstar Davey Boy Smith, Jr. will face former Worlds Heavyweight champion, Tim Storm. In a Ladies Match, Kacee Carlisle will be taking on "The Badstreet Beauty" Miranda Gordy, the daughter of WWE Hall of Fame member Terry "Bam Bam" Gordy.
VIP Platinum Presale Tickets for "No Surrender" will be available starting at 9 a.m. THIS FRIDAY, Nov. 8th at www.cwatix.com.