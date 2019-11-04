WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler is scheduled to put his in-ring career on the line at an upcoming Championship Wrestling of Arkansas event.

CWA announced today that Lawler will face Arkansas Heavyweight Champion "The LVR Boy" Matt Riviera at their No Surrender event on January 18, 2020, from the Maumelle Event Center in North Little Rock, AR.

As noted before at this link, CWA is the promotion where WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson appeared earlier this month. Anderson did a run-in during Riviera's match with former WCW star Buff Bagwell, hitting Buff with a Spinebuster. That is the same night where Riviera won a Battle Royal to become the first-ever CWA Arkansas Heavyweight Champion.

Riviera and Lawler have been feuding on the indies for a few years now. Above is a new video package looking at the match.

CWA No Surrender will also feature "The Badstreet Beauty" Miranda Gordy, who is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Terry "Bam Bam" Gordy. She will face Kacee Carlisle. Top international star Davey Boy Smith, Jr. will also be in action, facing Tim Storm.

Below is CWA's full announcement on the event along with a promo: