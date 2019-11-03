WWE has hired Christopher Guy as a new WWE Performance Center Coach, according to PWInsider.

Before WWE hired him as a coach, he was a guest trainer and helped work on the forthcoming Netflix family comedy, The Main Event.

Christopher Guy is also known as Ace Steel. He had a few stints in WWE, one where he was Donald Trump on an episode of RAW in 2007.

Guy has wrestled in Ring of Honor, World League Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, and Rocky Mountain Pro.

Christopher Guy was also the trainer of both CM Punk and Colt Cabana.