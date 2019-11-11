Thanks to Mikel Swanson for the following WWE live event results from Sunday's show in Aberdeen, Scotland:

* Ricochet defeated Drew McIntyre. After the match, McIntyre laid Ricochet out with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt

* The Street Profits defeated Cedric Alexander & R-Truth and Shelton Benjamin & Drake Maverick in a Triple Threat. After the match, Kevin Owens came out and put over Shelton and Drake. Shelton dropped Drake but Owens then dropped Shelton with the Stunner

* Rusev defeated Bobby Lashley by DQ due to interference from Lana. After the match, Lashley tried to attack again but Rusev fought him off with Lana's high heels

* Rey Mysterio defeated Randy Orton

* WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt retained over Seth Rollins in a Street Fight

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane retained over Nikki Cross and Sarah Logan. Cross tapped out to the Asuka Lock for the finish

* WWE United States Champion AJ Styles retained over Braun Strowman, Strowman won by DQ. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson interfered for the DQ. RAW Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders made the save to set up the next match

* The Viking Raiders and Braun Strowman defeated The OC. Strowman hit the running powerslam on Styles to get the finish

* RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch retained over Sasha Banks by submission in the main event