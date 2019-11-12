Thanks to Wrestling Inc. readers Steph Franchomme and Julian from Wrestling-Infos.de for sending in these results for today's SmackDown live event at the Zenith Arena de Lille in Lille, Frankreich:

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (Big E & Kofi Kingston) (c) defeated The Revival (Dash Wilder & Scott Dawson) and Erick Rowan & Luke Harper. Big E pinned Luke Harper following The Midnight Hour.

* Andrade defeated Sin Cara

* Carmella & Dana Brooke defeated The IIconics

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Ali defeated Shinsuke Nakamura (w/ Sami Zayn) (c) by disqualification after Zayn interfered in the match. Daniel Bryan came out to make the save, which led to the next match.

* Ali & Daniel Bryan defeated Sami Zayn & Shinsuke Nakamura

* Eight Man Tag Team match: Apollo Crews, The Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado w/ Kalisto) & Shorty G defeated Bo Dallas, Cesaro, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

* WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) defeated Charlotte Flair

* Roman Reigns defeated King Corbin