

The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Akira Tozawa and Shelton Benjamin make their entrances as Byron Saxton, Dio Madden and Mickie James check in on commentary.

Shelton Benjamin vs. Akira Tozawa

They lock up. Benjamin slams Tozawa to the mat. Benjamin pushes Tozawa to the corner. Tozawa ducks a clothesline attempt by Benjamin. Tozawa connects with a forearm to Benjamin. Benjamin hits a shoulder block on Tozawa. Later in the match, Tozawa runs towards Benjamin in the corner. Benjamin connects with a kick to take Tozawa to the mat. Benjamin hits a Powerbomb on Tozawa. Benjamin hits an Inverted STO on Tozawa. Benjamin pins Tozawa for the win.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

A recap from last week's SmackDown is shown featuring WWE Champion Brock Lesnar assaulting Cain Velasquez, Dominic & Rey Mysterio.

A recap of Jerry Lawler's King's Court segment from RAW is shown featuring Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley.

Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins make their entrance. Eric Young & Mojo Rawley make their entrances.

Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. Mojo Rawley & Eric Young

Ryder dropkicks Rawley right away. Ryder pins Rawley for a one count. Ryder locks in a headlock, Rawley sends him to the ropes. Rawley hits a shoulder block on Ryder. Later in the match, Hawkins runs towards Young. Young catches Hawkins in a Fireman's Carry position before hitting a modified Death Valley Driver. Ryder breaks a pinfall attempt by Young on Hawkins. Ryder kicks Rawley. Rawley sends Ryder out of the ring. Hawkins clotheslines Rawley out of the ring. Young rolls Hawkins up for a two count. Ryder tags in. Ryder and Hawkins hit their Long Island Express finisher on Young. Ryder pins Young for the win.

Winners: Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring former Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeating Erick Rowan in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.



