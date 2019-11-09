The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. No Way Jose and Shelton Benjamin make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Mickie James check in on commentary.

Shelton Benjamin vs. No Way Jose

They lock up. They exchange wrist locks. Benjamin drives his knee into Jose. Jose kicks Benjamin in the midsection. Jose ducks a clothesline attempt by Benjamin. Jose locks in a headlock, Benjamin sends him to the ropes. Jose dropkicks Benjamin. Jose eventually gets Benjamin up into a Fireman's Carry position, Benjamin fights out of it. Benjamin goes for a Back Suplex, Jose flips out of it. Jose hits a Back-Stabber on Benjamin. Jose goes for his Pop-Up Punch finisher, Benjamin counters with a knee strike to the face of Jose. Benjamin hits an Inverted STO on Jose. Benjamin pins Jose for the three count.

Winner: Shelton Benjamin

A video package is shown featuring NXT's invasion of SmackDown this past Friday.

Highlights from SmackDown are shown featuring Tommaso Ciampa defeating The Miz.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring WWE Champion Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman's in-ring promo at the start of the show.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring WWE Champion Brock Lesnar putting Dio Maddin through the announce table before being assaulted by Rey Mysterio with a pipe.

Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins make their entrance. Eric Young and Erick Rowan make their entrances.

Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. Eric Young & Erick Rowan

Young and Ryder lock up. Young backs Ryder into the corner. Young elbows Ryder before hitting a snapmare. Young drops a pair of elbows on Ryder. Young pins Ryder for a one count. Later in the match, Rowan sends Ryder into the corner. Rowan runs towards Ryder, Ryder gets his boot up. Ryder strikes Rowan. Ryder strikes Young to take him off the apron. Rowan attempts to drive his shoulder into Ryder, Ryder moves out of the way causing a Rowan to connect with the turnbuckle post. Young tags himself in. Ryder tags Hawkins in. Hawkins hits a pair of clotheslines on Young. Hawkins connects with a flying forearm to Young. Hawkins dropkicks Young. Hawkins hits a Falcon Arrow on Young. Rowan breaks a pinfall attempt on Young by Ryder. Rowan runs towards Ryder, Ryder pulls the top rope down to send Rowan to ringside. Rowan gets back up on the apron. Hawkins dropkicks Rowan to send him back to ringside. Hawkins launches Ryder into a Senton over the top rope onto Rowan. Young goes for a wheelbarrow maneuver of some kind, Hawkins reverses it into a roll up for the win.

Winners: Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Highlights are shown of NXT Champion Adam Cole defeating Daniel Bryan on SmackDown to retain his title.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring the brawl between NXT stars and RAW stars after the match between NXT Champion Adam Cole and Seth Rollins.



