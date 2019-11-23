The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Mojo Rawley makes his entrance as Byron Saxton and Vic Joseph check in on commentary. Boston Bob is already in the ring.

Mojo Rawley vs. Boston Bob

They lock up. Rawley drives his knee into Bob's midsection. Bob strikes Rawley several times. Bob hits the ropes. Rawley clotheslines Bob. Rawley head-butts Bob. Bob strikes Rawley several more times. Bob goes for a shoulder-block, Rawley no sells it. Bob connects with a running clothesline to Rawley. Bob runs towards Rawley in the corner, Rawley catches Bob with an Alabama Slam. Rawley pins Bob for the three count.

Winner: Mojo Rawley

Rawley pushes Bob out of the ring after the match.

A recap is shown from SmackDown featuring The Miz's MizTV segment with Daniel Bryan and Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Charlotte Flair & RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defeating The IIconics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay).

Cedric Alexander and Eric Young make their entrances.

Cedric Alexander vs. Eric Young

Young backs Alexander to the ropes. Young locks in a headlock on Alexander. Alexander sends Young to the ropes. Young hits a shoulder-block on Alexander. Alexander hits an arm-drag on Young. Later in the match, Young hits a DDT on Alexander. Young pins Alexander for a two count. Young begins to ascend the turnbuckles. Alexander grabs the leg of Young. Alexander strikes Young. Young strikes Alexander, sending him to the mat. Young hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Alexander. Young pins Alexander for a two count. Young drives his shoulder into Alexander. Alexander ducks a clothesline attempt by Young. Alexander hits his Lumbar Check finisher on Young. Alexander pins Young for the win.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring the brawl between the RAW, SmackDown and NXT rosters.



