The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Natalya and Sarah Logan make their entrances as Byron Saxton and Vic Joseph check in on commentary.

Natalya vs. Sarah Logan

They lock up. Logan tackles Natalya to take her to the mat. Logan strikes Natalya several times. Logan kicks Natalya in the midsection. Logan sends Natalya to the ropes. Logan hits a shoulder block on Natalya. Logan eventually locks in a headlock on Natalya. Natalya elbows Logan to get out of it. Natalya clotheslines Logan. Natalya pins Logan for a two count. They exchange strikes. Logan attempts a double knee strike in the corner, Natalya moves out of the way. Natalya rolls Logan up for another two count. Natalya drives Logan's shoulder into the ring post. Natalya locks in a Sharpshooter on Logan. Logan taps out.

Winner: Natalya

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the Town Hall segment with Seth Rollins addressing the RAW Roster and Kevin Owens hitting him with a Stunner.

Highlights are shown of Brock Lesnar defeating Rey Mysterio to retain the WWE Championship at Survivor Series.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Rey Mysterio defeating Randy Orton, Ricochet and Drew McIntyre to earn a shot at the United States Championship.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring Rey Mysterio defeating AJ Styles for the United States Championship.

No Way Jose and Eric Young make their entrances.

No Way Jose vs. Eric Young

They lock up before exchanging waist-locks. Young pushes Jose forward and locks in a headlock. Jose locks in a headlock of his own on Young. Young backs Jose into the corner. Young drives his hip into Jose. Jose strikes and chops Young. Jose hits a hip toss on Young. Jose eventually goes for a Superplex, Young strikes him to send him down to the mat. Young hits an Elbow Drop from off the top rope on Jose. Young pins Jose for a two count. Young goes for a dive off the top turnbuckle, Jose dodges it as Young lands on his feet and rolls through. Jose hits the Pop-Up Punch on Young. Jose pins Young for the win.

Winner: No Way Jose

Images are shown of The Fiend Bray Wyatt defeating Daniel Bryan to retain the Universal Championship at Survivor Series.

A recap from RAW is shown featuring the backstage promo from Kevin Owens.

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Authors Of Pain (Akam & Rezar) possibly aligning with Seth Rollins after assaulting Kevin Owens.