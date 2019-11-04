Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.

- Tonight's WWE RAW opens up from the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY. We see a black SUV pull up backstage. Triple H gets out. He walks to the back window and knocks, then waves to someone we can't see. Triple H marches into the arena. We cut to the normal RAW opening video.

- We're live from the Nassau Coliseum as the pyro goes off. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He's joined by Dio Maddin and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

- We go right to the ring and out comes WWE Champion Brock Lesnar with Paul Heyman. Lesnar is pissed.

Heyman does his grand introduction, referring Lesnar to the conqueror of Cain Velasquez. He mentions Lesnar quitting SmackDown and said he had enough of SmackDown, so he's come to RAW to get Rey Mysterio. He mentions the trade with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross going to SmackDown for future Draft considerations. Brock has a no-cut contract because he has a Jew as his advocate, Heyman says. Lesnar can't be fired. Heyman says so now, Heyman's RAW contract has been assigned to RAW. This doesn't mean Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns can do the same, this means Lesnar is special and has leverage, Lesnar is entitled to do whatever the hell he wants to do, Heyman says. Some fans boo. Heyman says people are wondering if that means Lesnar is better than him, and yes it does, each and every one of you. Heyman goes on praising Lesnar and gets some local heat. Heyman says someone here knows where Rey is. Heyman asks if we want Lesnar to hop the rail and slap every man in the crowd. Heyman mocks the people of Long Island some more and says no one in the arena or the city is man enough to slap Lesnar, which includes Rey. Heyman says Rey wasn't man enough to defend his punk son Dominick when it came to Lesnar. Heyman goes on and says Lesnar will either commit a felony on Rey or turn the arena inside out and upside down like a F5 touched down in NY. They march off as the music hits.

- We go backstage and see Lesnar manhandling crew members. He yells out for Rey. We go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see what just happened. We also see Brock Lesnar hunting for Rey during the break. He ripped one guy out of his car and brought him to the ground. The man pleaded with Lesnar not to hurt him because he's not Rey.

Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Natalya and Charlotte Flair

We see WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors are waiting in the ring. Charlotte Flair heads to the ring for a non-title match as Vic leads us to a video package on Natalya vs. Lacey Evans at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Back from the video and Natalya makes her way out.

Back and forth for several minutes. Asuka and Natalya go at it now. They tangle and Natalya avoids an ankle lock early on. Natalya brings Asuka to their corner and Charlotte tags in. Flair slams Asuka and shows off some by posing. Flair controls Asuka until Sane runs in. Natalya also runs in. Flair and Natalya clear the ring and stand tall as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Asuka has control of Natalya. Natalya fights out with elbows to the gut. They collide with shoulders and Asuka talks some trash. They collide with shoulders again and Asuka stares her down. They run the ropes again and Natalya drops Asuka with a shoulder now. Asuka with a kick to the face before going to the floor. Natalya chases her out and Asuka drops her with a huge kick. Sane points and laughs at Natalya.

Asuka brings it back in for a 2 count. Asuka keeps Natalya down by her arm now. More back and forth. Asuka takes control and tags in Sane. They run wild with double team moves on Natalya but can't put her away. Sane laughs at Natalya and keeps control for another pin attempt. Sane keeps Natalya down but she fights up. Sane immediately dropkicks Natalya for another 2 count. Sane goes at Flair on the apron and Flair swings back. Natalya takes advantage with a roll-up for a 2 count. Flair tags in and runs wild on both opponents. She big boots Asuka off the apron to the floor. Flair unloads on Sane with big chops now as fans go along with her. Flair with a fall-away slam on Sane and a kip-up. Flair misses Sane in the corner but drops her over her knee. Flair with a Natural Selection but Asuka puts Sane's foot on the bottom rope to break it.

Flair goes out and drops Asuka on the floor with a forearm. Flair rolls Asuka back in and levels her with a big boot. Flair drags Asuka over next to Sane in the corner. Flair climbs to the top as fans pop. Flair goes for the moonsault but barely hits it. She pushes Asuka out of the ring and covers Sane but Sane kicks out at 2. Flair can't believe it. Flair has words with the referee and goes to the ropes for Asuka. Asuka with a cheap shot from the floor while Sane has the referee distracted. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sane stops Flair from tagging. Sane drops Flair into the corner and works her over with kicks. Sane charges from the other side but Flair gets her boot up for a huge kick. Asuka and Natalya end up tagging in at the same time. Natalya with a sweep and a shot to Sane to send her off the apron. Natalya with a big clothesline on Asuka. Asuka counters but gets thrown to the mat. Natalya counters and hits a big German suplex.

Natalya goes for the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring but Asuka rolls her into an armbar. They tangle some more and Natalya finally gets the Sharpshooter in as fans pop. Sane runs in and breaks it up. Flair follows up with a Spear to Sane. Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock on Natalya but it's blocked. Natalya locks in the Sharpshooter as Asuka yells out. Asuka taps for the non-title finish.

Winners: Natalya and Charlotte Flair

- After the match, Natalya stands tall as her music hits and Flair joins her. They have their arms raised.

- Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman come marching out to the announce table as Natalya's music is still playing, their celebration barely on. Heyman asks the announce team where Rey Mysterio is. He also takes a "who are you?" shot at the announcers. He then asks Jerry Lawler where Rey is, threatens him and says this time no one will resuscitate him when he dies on RAW. Heyman asks Lawler again where Rey is and Lawler doesn't know. Dio, a former WWE NXT Superstar, steps to Lesnar and they face off for a second. Lesnar rocks Dio and launches him through the announce table with a big F5. Fans chant "holy s--t!" now. Lesnar turns to leave but Rey runs out and beats on him with a pipe. Rey unloads and targets the knee, beating Lesnar around with the pipe. They go down the ramp and Rey keeps control, dropping Lesnar again. Rey runs back up the ramp as referees run down to break things up. Fans chant 619 as Lesnar is still down on the floor trying to recover, clutching his knee. Rey's music and he heads to the back. Lawler says we need help for Dio. Heyman tends to Lesnar at the bottom of the ramp. Vic says he's never seen Lesnar like this. We go to commercial.