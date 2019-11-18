Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the TD Garden in Boston, MA.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what's in store for tonight from the official RAW preview:

* Seth Rollins to wager his Survivor Series berth against Andrade on Raw

* Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to compete in tag team action on Raw

* Rey Mysterio to appear live on Raw before challenging Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series

* Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins to challenge Raw Tag Team Champions The Viking Raiders

* Natalya to battle WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka