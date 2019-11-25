Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE Monday Night RAW Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, IL.

- Tonight's WWE RAW on the USA Network opens up with the normal intro video package.

- We're live from the Allstate Arena near Chicago, Illinois as the pyro goes off inside the arena. Vic Joseph welcomes us. He's joined by WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler.

- We see the entire RAW roster surrounding the ring as the RAW theme plays. Seth Rollins enters the ring to deliver his Town Hall speech.

Fans chant for hometown star CM Punk but Rollins says he just wants to sit behind a desk in Los Angeles and talk about change. Rollins says he's tried to get Punk here on RAW. Rollins goes on about how this is about all of us here tonight. Fans interrupt with chants for WWE NXT now. Rollins admits NXT wiped the floor with RAW at Survivor Series. Fans pop. Rollins goes on about how he's always been a fan of RAW. He says this is going to be harsh but it has to be said. Rollins addresses the roster at ringside and says you all sucked last night.

Fans respond with a "you suck!" chant now. Rollins says he's trying to right the ship here, and we all did bad last night. Rollins goes on about how they need to take the top spot back for RAW, make it the A-Show again. He asks fans to give him just a minute. Rollins believes in RAW, which is why he called the roster here. He asks if anyone wants to speak up. Randy Orton? Rollins says Orton was on his team last night and he was the weak link.

Orton stares at Rollins. Rollins asks if he has anything to say. Orton just walks away and goes to the back. Rollins talks trash as Orton heads up the ramp. Rollins asks Charlotte Flair next. She says Flair is supposed to be a leader of the women's division but she wasn't even the last one standing for the team. Rollins says and she calls herself a Flair. Charlotte also walks off to the back like Orton. Rollins turns to The Authors of Pain and says they weren't even at Survivor Series, but maybe they should've been because they've been talking about violence for weeks and Team RAW could've used it. Akam and Rezar also walk off. Rollins addresses Rey Mysterio and blasts him for not being able to beat WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Rollins calls Dominick Rey's "stupid kid" and Rey walks off as well. Fans chant "asshole!" at Rollins as the rest of the RAW locker room walks to the back now. Kevin Owens is the only one left, standing on the apron and standing Rollins down now.

Rollins mentions Owens being on Team NXT now. Rollins invites Owens in the ring to speak. Rollins goes on about how much he loves RAW and lives it, wanting to make it better. Rollins calls Owens a lazy piece of crap and says he just shows up. Rollins says Owens will never be Seth Rollins. Rollins says he didn't mean it that way but he's coming from a good place. Rollins says this is the right thing to do. Owens responds with nothing but a kick to the gut and a Stunner. Owens exits the ring as his music hits. We see Rollins recovering on the mat as RAW goes to commercial.

- Back from the break and Seth Rollins is backstage, looking upset. Charly Caruso approaches and says it didn't look like things went how Rollins planned. He says he was just trying to get RAW back on the same page. Rollins proposes a match against Kevin Owens tonight, then walks off.

Bobby Lashley vs. Titus O'Neil

We go to the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley with Lana. Titus O'Neil waits in the ring. We see how Rusev was served a temporary restraining order earlier today when he arrived to the arena. He was then escorted out by security.

The bell rings and fans chant for Rusev. Lashley and Titus go at it. Titus gets some shots in but Lashley decks him. Titus with another big chop but Lashley comes right back and drives Titus down. Rusev suddenly runs to the ring and attacks Lashley for the disqualification as Lana yells.

Winner by DQ: Bobby Lashley

- After the bell, Lashley and Rusev brawl to the floor as Lana screams at Rusev. Rusev gets the upperhand and sends Lashley into the barrier, then yells art him. Fans chant "Rusev Day!" as they brawl up the ramp. Lashley gets control but Rusev drops him again on the ramp. Rusev stands tall as fans pop for him. Rusev sends Lashley into the LED board on the stage, then face-first into the announce table. Rusev takes the top off the table and clears it as Lana continues yelling. Rusev puts Lashley on the table and turns to Lana, telling her this is not about her. Police officers run out now and pull Rusev off Lashley, placing him in handcuffs. Lana taunts him for breaking a law. She checks on Lashley now. Rusev gets free from the officers and charges at Lashley, while his hands are still cuffed behind his back, and knocks Lashley from the stage onto a platform below. Fans pop for Rusev. Rusev then kicks over a taller structure, part of the set, and it lands on Lashley. Lana screams out. Rusev smiles and plays to the crowd, saying he's back. Officers take Rusev to the back as we go to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see what just happened with Rusev. We see how Lana looked on concerned about Bobby Lashley as he was loaded onto a stretcher and put into a neck brace during the commercial.

The Authors of Pain vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

We go to the ring and out come The Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar. Mike Rome does the introductions. AOP rush the ring as Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins wait.

Hawkins and Akam start things off. Hawkins charges but gets beat down. Rezar tags in and they hit the Last Chapter. Rezar levels Ryder with a big boot and beats him down with knees and more strikes.

Akam tags back in. They scoop both of their opponents and drive them over into the turnbuckles at the same time. They then deliver the Super Colliders at the same time. Rezar tags back in for the big assisted double powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win on Hawkins.

Winners: AOP

- After the match, Akam and Rezar stand tall as we go to replays. Akam and Rezar stand tall over Hawkins as their music plays.

- Still to come, Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair. Also, United States Champion AJ Styles vs. Humberto Carrillo and Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens. We go to commercial.