WWE has announced that Sports Business Journal readers have named them the "Entity Best at Producing Live Event Spectacles" in SBJ's 15th annual Reader Survey.
This is the second year in a row that WWE has topped the list for that honor. WWE topped several premier sports brands for the honor, including the MLB, NFL, NHL, NASCAR, and others.
Below is WWE's announcement on the honor from SBJ:
