It was announced today that the WWE NXT live events in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Indianapolis, Indiana have been rescheduled.

The Thursday, November 21 live event scheduled for Milwaukee will now take place on Friday, February 21, 2020. The live event scheduled for Friday, November 22 in Indianapolis has been moved to Sunday, March 29, 2020.

The live events were moved because WWE wants the NXT Superstars available to work out their matches planned for the NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" and Survivor Series matches that weekend, according to F4Wonline.com.

Below is WWE's full announcement on the schedule changes: