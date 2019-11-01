Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Orlando, Florida:

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler won the women's Halloween costume battle royal. Baszler was dressed as Darth Vader. Rhea Ripley went as Triple H, Tegan Nox as a female Kane, Jessamyn Duke as Matt Riddle, Chelsea Green as Jennifer Lopez, Xia Li as Street Fighter's Chun Li. There were about 15-16 total participants

* Keith Lee defeated Austin Theory

* The Outliers defeated Nick Ogarelli and Denzel DeJournette

* Big Jordan defeated Kona Reeves

* Xia Li defeated Taynara Conti

* Bronson Reed won the men's Halloween costume battle royal. Reed was dressed as WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. This led to a special appearance by WWE PC Coach Scotty 2 Hotty, who danced with Reed and others to close the show. There were 15-16 in this match too. Other highlights were Jeet Rama as Superman, Cezar Bononi as a statue of Caesar, Cal Bloom and Daniel Vidot as Ken and Ryu from Street Fighter, Steve Cutler as Dexter Lumis, Lumis as himself, Marcel Barthel as himself because Halloween is stupid, Chase Parker as ECW Champion Steve Corino, Aleksandar Jaksic as Rhea Ripley