Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens live with Mauro Ranallo at the NXT Arena from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. Mauro talks about how The OC attacked The Undisputed Era before the show hit the air, which was also shown on the USA Network at the 7:50pm preview. The OC suddenly appears in the arena - WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The OC attacks a few crew members on the way to the ring. Styles says so this is NXT. Fans do dueling chants for NXT and The OC. Styles says NXT Superstars attacked RAW and SmackDown for a war, so now they're bringing the war to NXT. Styles says all the top NXT stars are out of commission, so The OC is taking NXT over. And that is undisputed, he says. They do the "too sweet" and go to leave the ring but the music hits and out comes Tommaso Ciampa.



Fans chant for Ciampa as he comes to the stage with a mic. Ciampa says for years he's been asked when he's going to the main roster. Well now he wants to be the first one to welcome The OC to NXT. Ciampa says NXT has always been the show and it's just so happened to be daddy's home. Fans chant "Daddy's home!" once again. Ciampa says The OC can come and beat up Undisputed Era, that's fine to him, but he does have a problem with The OC say they're taking over. Styles asks if the three of them are supposed to be scared of Ciampa. Fans chant "yes!" now. Styles admits Ciampa is the only one here with big enough balls to come out and say anything. Keith Lee and Matt Riddle suddenly appear on the stage, on each side of Ciampa.

Fans chant "NXT!" and "Bro!" now. Ciampa says it looks like they have plenty of balls as fans do various chants again. Ciampa says they were prepared to face The Undisputed Era at WarGames, but tonight The OC should go put their gear on and go to war. Fans chant "NXT!" again. AJ accepts the challenge and the main event is on as the crowd pops and the two sides stare each other down.

- We go to the announcers to hype tonight's show. Mauro is joined by Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest

We go to the ring and out first comes Pete Dunne. Damian Priest is out next.

They do some sizing up and taunting early on. They go at it and tangle, both going for finishers early on. Dunne counters The Reckoning and Priest counters The Bitter End. More counters and quick back & forth before they face off and we go to commercial.