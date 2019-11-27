Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode opens up with a video package with highlights from "Takeover: WarGames 2019" on Saturday night. We're live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida now. Josiah Williams is on the stage, talking about how NXT beat up on RAW and SmackDown at Survivor Series. Now it's time to celebrate, he says. The NXT roster empties out into the NXT Arena, celebrating with each other and the crowd, as Josiah raps the intro.

- The music hits and out comes The Undisputed Era - NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. Cole knocks the roster for the celebration, like they did something. Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle and Dominik Dijakovic enter the ring. Cole goes on about how the success of the weekend was due to The Undisputed Era. He says none of you are NXT, none of you accomplished anything this weekend. The Undisputed Era is NXT and it's because of NXT that... a "you suck!" chant interrupts Cole. It's because of The Undisputed Era that NXT was successful. He goes on about dominating at both events and says they are just getting started. He says they are the Iron Men of this brand. Cole says the others would love to have the night off but not us - Fish and O'Reilly will successfully defend their titles tonight, because that's what they do. Cole goes on until Ciampa interrupts him.

Ciampa touts the WarGames win and says that was just the beginning of the end of The Undisputed Era. He says the collapse continues tonight when Lee and Dijakovic take the NXT Tag Team Titles. Fans chant for Lee. Ciampa says Strong's days are numbered and last but certainly not least, Goldie. Fans chant "Goldie!" now. Ciampa goes on with threats for Cole. The music hits and out comes Finn Balor to the stage. He steps through The Undisputed Era and stares at Cole. Balor speaks from a few feet in front of Cole and says it looks like he's in Ciampa's way now. Ciampa has words for Balor and challenges him to a match. Fans chant "yes!" now. Lee talks about Ciampa beating Balor tonight. Lee is tired of wasting time. He tells Fish and O'Reilly to get in the ring for their match. Fans chant for Lee as the music hits. Balor returns to the back as we get ready for the match.

- We go to WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, Nigel McGuinness and Tom Phillips, who is replacing Mauro Ranallo tonight. Beth says Mauro is not here tonight but they hope to see him back next week.

NXT Tag Team Titles Match: Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic vs. The Undisputed Era

The bell rings and Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish attack Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic in their corner. They take out Dijakovic but Lee fights off both opponents. Lee tosses one to the floor and launches the other out onto him as fans pop. Dijakovic returns to the ring to stand with Lee as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Roderick Strong has stepped in for Bobby Fish due to medical reasons, as ordered by NXT General Manager William Regal. This is still for the titles.

Strong works on Lee and in comes O'Reilly to take over on Lee. More back and forth between the teams. Strong gets taken out a few times by Lee. There appears to be some tension between Lee and Dijakovic but they team up to unload on the champs. Dijakovic slams Lee on top of the champs for a big pop. Dijakovic fights off both opponents now. Strong with a chop block from behind. Strong with more power moves and shots to the leg of Dijakovic. Nigel noted that Lee injured Fish during the commercial.

Strong and Dijakovic continue to go at it. Strong keeps him down and works on the leg. Strong drops Dijakovic again for another close 2 count. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and O'Reilly keeps Dijakovic down. O'Reilly rocks Lee in the corner and just angers him. Lee finally tags in and unloads on both opponents for a pop. Lee tosses O'Reilly into Strong after more running wild by himself. O'Reilly saves Strong from a powerbomb. Lee ends up tossing them both at the same time for another pop. Fans chant for Lee again as he stands tall. They bring Lee out and O'Reilly charges at him with a big knee. They bring Lee back in and Strong misses a knee from the top.

Lee knocks O'Reilly out of the air when he jumps. Dijakovic tags in but Strong chops him. Dijakovic takes Strong to the corner and unloads. Dijakovic with more offense in the other corner. Dijakovic with a big clothesline. Strong fights back and goes back to the hurt knee of Dijakovic. O'Reilly tags in but Dijakovic lifts him. O'Reilly catches him in a Triangle. Dijakovic powers up. Strong runs in but Dijakovic slams them both at the same time for another big pop. O'Reilly still kicks out at 2. Dijakovic with more power moves to Strong. O'Reilly rolls Dijakovic up while he has Strong. He kicks out at 2. The champs look to walk away but Lee stops them at ringside. Dijakovic springboards off the top and nails the champs on the floor. Fans go wild.

O'Reilly snaps Dijakovic's hurt leg over the middle rope. Strong tags in but Dijakovic nails a double chokeslam. Adam Cole runs down but Lee hits a Pounce, sending Cole flying into the second row. Fans chant "holy s--t!" at the big bump by Cole. Dijakovic looks on from the ring, allowing Strong and O'Reilly to hit the High Low for the pin to win as Lee runs in just a second too late.

Winners: The Undisputed Era

- After the match, the champs stand tall together on the ramp as Lee and Dijakovic re-group in the ring. The music hits as we go to replays. We see Cole with Strong and O'Reilly on the stage now, raising the titles high.

- The announcers show us stills from the first-ever women's WarGames match on Saturday.

- Cathy Kelley is backstage with Candice LeRae now. Candice interrupts and says all she's heard about since WarGames is Dakota Kai, and all she can think about is Kai destroying Tegan Nox, who she considers a sister. LeRae says this was supposed to be a friend and she didn't expect this. She says Tegan will get her revenge on Kai, but tonight, she will get Kai in the ring. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and Tom hypes tonight's show. We see some footage from the weekend and then we see Akira Tozawa backstage warming up for his title shot.

Shane Thorne vs. Mansoor

We go to the ring and out comes Shane Thorne. Out next comes Mansoor as we get a look at how he won the big Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in June, then the win over Cesaro at Crown Jewel, both events in Saudi Arabia, where he is from.

Back and forth to start the match. Thorne with some big chops. Mansoor counters for a close 2 count. Mansoor goes right into a standing moonsault for another 2 count. Mansoor sends Shane to the floor. Mansoor then runs out for a dive but Thorne grabs him in mid-move. Thorne with a big suplex on the floor. Thorne brings it back in the ring for a close 2 count.

They trade strikes in the middle of the ring. Thorne hits a big German suplex for another close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Mansoor ends up sending Thorne back out and hitting a dive. Mansoor brings it back in, launches himself in from the apron into a big neckbreaker. Mansoor covers for the pin to win.

Winner: Mansoor

- After the match, Mansoor stands tall as his music hits. We go to replays.

- Still to come, LeRae vs. Kai. Back to commercial.

Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai

Back from the break and out comes Candice LeRae. Dakota Kai is out next to some boos. Kai stops on the stage and shows that she's carrying Tegan Nox's knee brace.

Kai enters the ring and raises the brace as the boos continue. She places the brace over the ring post in her corner. The bell rings and they meet to have words. Kai swings but LeRae catches it. Kai misses a kick and LeRae drops her. LeRae with a big kick. LeRae mounts Kai with strike. Kai catches LeRae but LeRae drops her over her knees. Kai dodges a move and retreats to the floor for a breather. Kai counters but misses a kick. LeRae dropkicks her from the ring. LeRae runs the ropes and nails a suicide dive to Kai on the floor.

LeRae brings it back into the ring and drops a step-up senton for a close 2 count. Kai counters again and rams LeRae back into the corner. Kai charges but gets sent to the apron. She goes to the floor and slams LeRae into the ring post. Kai slams LeRae's face into the apron a few times as the referee warns her. Kai with a big boot to the face while LeRae is face-down on the apron. Fans boo her.

Kai brings it back in the ring for a 2 count. Kai keeps LeRae down and hits another big kick to the face while on the floor as LeRae lays face-down on the apron. We go to commercial with Kai standing tall on the outside.

Back from the break and they go at it in the ring with strikes now. LeRae kicks Kai down. Kai counters a hurricanrana and hits a big powerbomb for a close 2 count. Candice fights and they tangle to the apron. Candice looks to hit a suplex variation on the apron but they miss the apron on the way down and both land on the floor. The referee counts.

LeRae brings it back in the ring at the 7 count. They trade big strikes in the middle of the ring. LeRae unloads into the corner and beats Kai up. LeRae charges with a Hip Attack LeRae takes Kai down and goes to the top. LeRae launches herself at Kai from the top for a big tornado DDT but Kai still kicks out at 2. Kai comes back with a headbutt. Kai runs around the ring and delivers a big boot to the face in the corner. Kai charges again but LeRae kicks her in the neck to bring her down. Fans rally while both Superstars are down now.

LeRae goes to the top but Kai cuts her off and climbs up. Kai pounds on Candice. Candice fights back and goes for the Sunset Bomb but it's blocked. Kai fights but Candice re-positions and powerbombs her to the mat for another close 2 count. Candice with a kick to the face. Candice misses a moonsault as Kai moves. Kai hits the Kai-ropractor for a close 2 count. Fans chant "this is awesome!" now. Kai unloads with kicks. Kai scoops LeRae on her shoulders but she slides out and rolls her up for a 2 count. Candice goes on and applies the GargaNo Escape in the middle of the ring as fans pop. Kai goes for the ropes but Candice tries to re-position. Kai breaks free and goes to the floor for a breather. Candice runs the ropes for a suicide dive but Kai grabs the knee brace and decks her with it at the ropes for the disqualification.

Winner by DQ: Candice LeRae

- After the match, Kai attacks Candice on the floor and whips her into the steel ring steps as fans boo. Kai grabs a steel chair but Rhea Ripley runs down and knocks it out of her hand. Fans pop and start cheering for Ripley as Kai yells at her from the stage. The Ripley chants continue as she checks on LeRae.

- Cathy is backstage with Tommaso Ciampa, asking about tonight's main event. Ciampa issued the challenge to Finn Balor because he wants the match. Ciampa gives Balor some props but says he's the one who made the NXT Title the most prestigious in the business, not Balor. Ciampa goes on and says Balor wants to stand in his way tonight, but it will be Balor's mistake. We go to commercial.