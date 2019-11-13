Tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will feature more on the road to WWE Survivor Series and the "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event.

The show will be headlined by Mia Yim vs. Io Shirai in a Ladder Match. The winner will earn the entry advantage in the women's WarGames match. Tonight's show will also feature NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush defending his title against Angel Garza. There's no word yet on if main roster Superstars will appear, but WWE is teasing that the "takeovers" will continue.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* Lio Rush defends the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Angel Garza

* Mia Yim and Io Shirai to clash in a Ladder Match for the WarGames advantage

* Will Killian Dain still be on the warpath?

* Will the takeovers continue?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.