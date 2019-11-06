Tonight's WWE NXT episode will air live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL as the build to "Takeover: WarGames 2019" and Survivor Series continues.

WWE has not confirmed any RAW or SmackDown Superstars for tonight's show, but it's rumored that some will appear to continue the Survivor Series build. The only match announced for tonight's show is Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's NXT episode:

* What will be the fallout of NXT's Raw and SmackDown takeovers?

* Will Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley add to their WarGames squads?

* Pete Dunne set for rematch with Damian Priest

* How will Tommaso Ciampa's war continue?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.