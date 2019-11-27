Tonight's WWE NXT episode will take place from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL with fallout from "Takeover: WarGames 2019" and Survivor Series.

Matches announced for tonight's NXT episode are Akira Tozawa vs. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush, for the title, plus Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic vs. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish, with the titles on the line.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's episode:

* Undisputed ERA to defend NXT Tag Team Titles against Lee & Dijakovic

* Akira Tozawa challenges NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush

* Will Dakota Kai explain her shocking actions at TakeOver: WarGames?

* Is Tommaso Ciampa's hunt for the NXT Championship back on?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's show, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.