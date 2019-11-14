The following WWE NXT matches were held on Wednesday night at the WrestleMania 36 Tickets On-Sale Party from the Amalie Arena's Ford Thunder Alley in Tampa, Florida:
* Mansoor Al-Shehail defeated Austin Theory
* Babatunde defeated Brendan Vink
* Raul Mendoza defeated Arturo Ruas
* Santana Garrett and Kayden Carter defeated Taynara and Deonna Purrazzo
* Chase Parker defeated Denzel DeJournette
* Danny Burch defeated Tehuti Miles
* Reina Gonzalez defeated MJ Jenkins
* Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated The Forgotten Sons