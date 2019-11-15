WWE NXT Superstar Boa took to Instagram today to reveal that he underwent shoulder surgery on Thursday.

The operation was done by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas at the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Boa noted that he tore his rotator cuff and labrum in a match three weeks ago.

He wrote, "What did happen was 3Weeks ago I torn my rotator cuff and labrum in the match. Yesterday the surgery went very well. I have Big thanks to all nurses and surgeon Dr Dugas @andrews_sports_medicine,the road to recovery is underway, and I will back to ring soon stronger then ever #???? #shouldersurgery #boaconstrictor #wwenxt"

Boa lost to Killian Dain on the October 9 NXT TV episode and it was announced in the NXT Injury Report that he suffered a possible rib fracture at the hands of Dain. He then faced Dain again the next week and it was announced that Boa re-aggravated the rib injury, and suffered a neck injury during that loss to Dain. Those appear to be storyline injuries as Boa last wrestled at the October 26 NXT live event from Lakeland, Florida, a loss to Damian Priest. He lost to Kona Reeves the night before in Dade City, FL.

Stay tuned for updates on Boa's status and return. You can see his full Instagram post below: