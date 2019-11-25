As noted, Team SmackDown leader Roman Reigns took to Twitter after their win at WWE Survivor Series and told WWE NXT Superstar Keith Lee that he will see him down the road.

Reigns wrote, "Well, damn. That was fun, Chicago. Respect to #Raw and #WWENXT. @RealKeithLee, I'll see you again big man. #SurvivorSeries"

Lee responded this afternoon and said it was an honor to share the ring with the others, and he looks forward to seeing Reigns again in the ring.

Lee wrote, "If I'm being honest.....it was an absolute honor just to compete with everyone in that ring, from my own squad to the competition. Came close....but not close enough. I look forward to the next meeting..."

As noted, the 15-man Survivor Series Triple Threat Elimination Match saw Team SmackDown (Captain Reigns, King Baron Corbin, Shorty G, Mustafa Ali, Braun Strowman) defeat Team NXT (Captain Tommaso Ciampa, Lee, Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, WWE UK Champion WALTER) and Team RAW (Captain Seth Rollins, Ricochet, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton). There was a show of respect after the match between Reigns and Lee, who took the pin.

You can see the full Twitter exchange below: