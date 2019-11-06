WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley appeared on WWE's The Bump today to announce the first members of their WarGames teams. Ripley and Baszler are the Team Captains.

Team Baszler will feature Baszler, Bianca Belair and Io Shirai, plus other partners to be named. Team Ripley will feature Tegan Nox and Candice LeRae, plus others to be revealed.

The first-ever women's WarGames match will take place at NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" on Saturday, November 23 from the Rosemont Arena near Chicago, during WWE Survivor Series weekend.

Stay tuned for updates on WarGames and Takeover.