The WWE NXT vs. RAW and SmackDown build for the Survivor Series pay-per-view will continue on tonight's RAW.

The following NXT Superstars are currently backstage at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, NY for tonight's RAW episode, according to PWInsider:

* NXT Champion Adam Cole

* NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong

* Damian Priest

* Matt Riddle

There's no word yet on if other NXT Superstars will be appearing, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated. Remember to join us for live RAW coverage at 8pm ET.