WWE NXT Superstars Mia Yim and Aliyah were both busted open during their matches on tonight's NXT episode.

Aliyah bled heavily after taking a kick to the face from Xia Li. Li would then connect with another kick that won her the match. A WWE doctor immediately entered the ring after the match and checked on Aliyah as the blood ran.

As seen below, Aliyah took to Twitter and posted a bloody selfie after the show.

Yim was busted open after Io Shirai dropkicked a ladder into her face during their main event match, which was won by Shirai after an assist by NXT UK Women's Champion Kay Lee Ray. Doctors tended to Yim after she started bleeding, and then again after the match following a spot that saw her go from one ladder through another ladder on the floor.

Yim didn't tweet any bloody selfies but as seen below, she did tell WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley that she was alright after the match.

Stay tuned for updates on Yim and Aliyah, who will likely be featured in the weekly NXT Injury Report.